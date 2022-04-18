Ant Group’s partnership with Singapore-based 2C2P is expected to boost the payment options of Alipay+, a cross-border digital payment service. Photo: Shutterstock
Ant Group to take over Singapore-based payments firm 2C2P as fintech giant sharpens focus on growth, overseas expansion
- The Chinese fintech giant has formed a strategic partnership with 2C2P under a deal that will see it become the firm’s majority shareholder
- The move is expected to boost the payment options of Ant’s Alipay+, a cross-border digital payment service
Topic | Ant Group
