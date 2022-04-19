Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas, on February 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
As Twitter’s board weighs rejecting Elon Musk’s offer, the billionaire says decision should be up to shareholders
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his US$43 billion offer to buy Twitter should be left to shareholders after Twitter board adopted ‘poison pill’ defence
- The board is expected to reject the offer, which some shareholders say is too low, but if Musk triggers the poison pill, it could be disastrous for the company
Topic | Twitter
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas, on February 10, 2022. Photo: AFP