Tsinghua Unigroup’s headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Handout
China’s Tsinghua University to cut off debt-laden investment arm, giving it away to Sichuan’s state asset watchdog
- A Sichuan asset watchdog will take over Tsinghua Holdings after its debt-fuelled expansion in semiconductors turned sour for China’s top university
- The free transfer of ownership is part of Beijing’s ongoing campaign to get universities to divest their problematic investment arms
Topic | State-owned enterprises
