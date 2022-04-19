Tsinghua Unigroup’s headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Handout
China’s Tsinghua University to cut off debt-laden investment arm, giving it away to Sichuan’s state asset watchdog

  • A Sichuan asset watchdog will take over Tsinghua Holdings after its debt-fuelled expansion in semiconductors turned sour for China’s top university
  • The free transfer of ownership is part of Beijing’s ongoing campaign to get universities to divest their problematic investment arms

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Apr, 2022

