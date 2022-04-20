Some smaller gaming studios are struggling in China despite resumption of licence approvals. Photo: AFP
China’s long-awaited resumption of video game licence approvals may be too late for some smaller studios
- Some video game developers to receive approvals this month have been subject to business change or ‘abnormalities’ in their operations
- None of the newly-licensed games came from Tencent Holdings or NetEase, the country’s two biggest gaming companies
Topic | Video gaming
Some smaller gaming studios are struggling in China despite resumption of licence approvals. Photo: AFP