In February, Apple sales in China “surpassed that of the US for the first time since April 2020”, said Counterpoint Research. Photo: Shutterstock
Global smartphone shipments record sharpest decline since the Covid-19 outbreak, eroding major Chinese vendors’ market share
- Major Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo each lost market share in the first quarter, while Samsung and Apple extended their global lead
- Smartphone shipments fell 11 per cent last quarter because of economic headwinds and sluggish seasonal demand
Smartphones
