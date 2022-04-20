In February, Apple sales in China “surpassed that of the US for the first time since April 2020”, said Counterpoint Research. Photo: Shutterstock
Global smartphone shipments record sharpest decline since the Covid-19 outbreak, eroding major Chinese vendors’ market share

  • Major Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo each lost market share in the first quarter, while Samsung and Apple extended their global lead
  • Smartphone shipments fell 11 per cent last quarter because of economic headwinds and sluggish seasonal demand

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:45pm, 20 Apr, 2022

