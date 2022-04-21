Huawei Technologies Co’s launch of new commercial office products reflects the company’s focus on becoming a major solutions provider for enterprises and governments. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei Technologies Co’s launch of new commercial office products reflects the company’s focus on becoming a major solutions provider for enterprises and governments. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei deepens push into enterprise market with new products as US trade sanctions continue to bite

  • Huawei on Wednesday unveiled a new range of commercial office products including laptop and desktop computers, printers and displays
  • The new product launch also served notice to the public that Huawei’s consumer business group has been rebranded as the device business group

Topic |   Huawei
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 8:14pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies Co’s launch of new commercial office products reflects the company’s focus on becoming a major solutions provider for enterprises and governments. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei Technologies Co’s launch of new commercial office products reflects the company’s focus on becoming a major solutions provider for enterprises and governments. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE