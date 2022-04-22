The Xiaohongshu app seen on a smartphone in Yichang, Hubei province, on April 29, 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Chinese social e-commerce firm Xiaohongshu trims 9 per cent of staff, joining Alibaba, Tencent, others in lay-off wave
- The Instagram-like platform, popular with China’s Gen-Z for finding and rating products, said it is cutting employees who failed to pass performance reviews
- China’s tech industry has been beset with lay-offs after months of industry crackdowns last year, while internet platforms more carefully police online content
Topic | Social media
