Foxconn Technology Group’s manufacturing operations in Kunshan have run under a “closed-loop” system, which confines employees within its four local campuses, since a citywide lockdown started in early April. Photo: Ann Cao
Foxconn suspends production at two factories in eastern city of Kunshan, putting Apple’s China supply chain on edge
- Apple’s prime supplier halted operations in its two plants located at Dianfa and Fuhong in Kunshan on April 20 after new Covid-19 cases were reported on site
- That has put further strain on Apple’s supply chain in China, where a few other manufacturing partners stopped production because of coronavirus restrictions
Topic | Foxconn
