Didi’s headquarters in Beijing on July 16, 2021.Photo: AP
Didi’s Hong Kong listing hits snag as plan by China’s ride-hailing giant is on indefinite hold pending outcome of probes, sources say
- Didi was notified that its relisting plan wouldn’t receive a green light until it makes sufficient ‘rectifications’ in accordance with probes conducted by regulators
- Without instructions from Chinese regulators including the CAC, Didi cannot file its listing documents to Hong Kong’s exchange, said an official familiar with the process
Topic | Didi Chuxing
Didi’s headquarters in Beijing on July 16, 2021.Photo: AP