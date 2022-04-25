Didi’s headquarters in Beijing on July 16, 2021.Photo: AP
Didi’s Hong Kong listing hits snag as plan by China’s ride-hailing giant is on indefinite hold pending outcome of probes, sources say

  • Didi was notified that its relisting plan wouldn’t receive a green light until it makes sufficient ‘rectifications’ in accordance with probes conducted by regulators
  • Without instructions from Chinese regulators including the CAC, Didi cannot file its listing documents to Hong Kong’s exchange, said an official familiar with the process

Coco Feng in Beijing Enoch Yiu in Hong Kongand Zhou Xin in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:45pm, 25 Apr, 2022

