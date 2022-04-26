Chinese tech companies are laying off workers. Photo: Simon Song
Zhou Xin
Opinion

My Take by Zhou Xin

China’s tech workers need labour unions as major companies axe thousands of jobs

  • For years, labour protection in Big Tech was seen as unnecessary, as firms offered generous pay and promising career paths
  • Now many tech workers say they have been terminated on short notice with little room for severance pay negotiations

Updated: 7:00am, 26 Apr, 2022

