Daniel Zhang Yong, Alibaba Group Holding’s chairman and chief executive, earlier in January stepped down from the board of directors of Weibo, days after he left the board of Didi Chuxing. Photo: Handout
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant’s management reshuffle
- Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba’s founding members in 1999, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao and Tmall
- Dai, who has worked across multiple business segments in Alibaba, currently serves as the firm’s president of core domestic e-commerce
Topic | Alibaba
