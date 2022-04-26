The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai lockdown: China struggles to maintain key supply chains amid ‘dynamic zero’ Covid-19 policy
- Only 70 per cent of the 666 approved Shanghai enterprises had resumed some level of production as of Sunday, Chinese media reported
- Tesla, along with other high-profile carmakers, are given preferential treatment for being ‘companies that must resume production’, according to local authorities
Topic | Shanghai
The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg