As part of the latest expansion, this week the Futian district in Shenzhen will distribute e-CNY through WeChat, Tencent’s popular super app. Residents can register through a mini-program on the app to join a lottery for four different types of red packets, which contain 68 yuan, 98 yuan, 128 yuan or 168 yuan. A total of 130,000 red packets, worth 15 million yuan, will be issued, according to an official notice on Monday.

In 2014, the central bank established a team to conduct digital currency research, which has since collaborated with large commercial banks, telecoms operators, and internet companies, in e-CNY development, according to the PBOC’s white paper published last July.

Big Tech companies, such as Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, JD.com and Meituan, all took part in the programme. Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post.

As of last June, the central bank said it had tested more than 1.32 million pilot scenarios, covering utility payments, catering services, transport, shopping consumption, and government services, the white paper said.

The official digital yuan app had 261 million unique users at the end of last year, nearly twice of what it had in October, before the app was released on app stores in January, according to a central bank official.