TikTok owner ByteDance names veteran corporate lawyer Julie Gao its new CFO as tech unicorn’s IPO plans remain in limbo
- Julie Gao’s appointment fills a major vacancy in the tech unicorn’s senior management ranks after a sweeping reorganisation initiated last November
- The new CFO previously worked with ByteDance on two of the company’s biggest acquisitions, Musical.ly and Moonton Technology
New ByteDance chief financial officer Julie Gao has worked with the tech unicorn on multiple acquisitions and fundraising deals since 2016. Photo: Shutterstock