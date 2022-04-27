An employee shows the Mavic Pro 2 drone in a DJI store in Shanghai, May 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
Chinese drone maker DJI suspends operations in Russia, Ukraine amid controversy over use of its products in battle
- Few Chinese tech companies have publicly announced a suspension of business with Russia, partly because Beijing opposes sanctions against Moscow
- A DJI spokesperson was quoted as saying the suspension was ‘not to make a statement about any country, but to make a statement about our principles’
