An employee shows the Mavic Pro 2 drone in a DJI store in Shanghai, May 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
An employee shows the Mavic Pro 2 drone in a DJI store in Shanghai, May 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
DJI
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese drone maker DJI suspends operations in Russia, Ukraine amid controversy over use of its products in battle

  • Few Chinese tech companies have publicly announced a suspension of business with Russia, partly because Beijing opposes sanctions against Moscow
  • A DJI spokesperson was quoted as saying the suspension was ‘not to make a statement about any country, but to make a statement about our principles’

Topic |   DJI
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee shows the Mavic Pro 2 drone in a DJI store in Shanghai, May 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
An employee shows the Mavic Pro 2 drone in a DJI store in Shanghai, May 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE