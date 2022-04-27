The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC has two-thirds of Shanghai workers sleeping in factory as lockdown threatens semiconductor supply chain

  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has been operating under ‘closed-loop’ arrangement since mid-March
  • SMIC is among the first batch of 666 enterprises approved by the Shanghai government to resume production amid a lockdown

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Apr, 2022

