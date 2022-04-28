A man uses his smartphone in front of a Huawei logo in Beijing, April 27, 2022. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Huawei revenues extend decline in first quarter as telecoms giant struggles under US sanctions

  • In the first quarter, Huawei generated 131 billion yuan (US$19.86 billion) in revenue, with a net profit margin of 4.3 per cent
  • Huawei is betting on sectors that are less reliant on US technologies, such as smart vehicle systems for carmakers, and enterprise services

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 4:03pm, 28 Apr, 2022

