A man uses his smartphone in front of a Huawei logo in Beijing, April 27, 2022. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Huawei revenues extend decline in first quarter as telecoms giant struggles under US sanctions
- In the first quarter, Huawei generated 131 billion yuan (US$19.86 billion) in revenue, with a net profit margin of 4.3 per cent
- Huawei is betting on sectors that are less reliant on US technologies, such as smart vehicle systems for carmakers, and enterprise services
