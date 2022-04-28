Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of Softbank, speaking in Tokyo during a virtual earnings announcement, Feb. 8, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Battle for Arm China heats up as Softbank launches renewed attempt to take control while CEO vows to resist
- Arm China CEO said Softbank’s efforts to take back control pose risks for China’s supply chain security and technology self-sufficiency
- The boardroom battle between the foreign shareholder and Chinese management team has become a widely-watched case
Topic | China technology
