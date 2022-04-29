Vivo led the smartphone market in China in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint. Photo: Handout
Vivo led the smartphone market in China in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint. Photo: Handout
Smartphones
Tech /  Big Tech

China smartphone sales see worst-performing quarter since 2020 with 14 pc decrease: Counterpoint Research

  • China’s smartphone sales slid 14 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 to 74.2 million units, as economic headwinds hit consumer sentiment
  • In the first quarter, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo led the pack with 19.7 per cent market share

Topic |   Smartphones
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vivo led the smartphone market in China in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint. Photo: Handout
Vivo led the smartphone market in China in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE