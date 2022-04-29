The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in New York, October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in New York, October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple warns of bigger supply chain problems ahead after strong start to year

  • Apple’s overall fiscal second-quarter revenue was US$97.3 billion, up 8.6 per cent from last year and higher than analysts’ average estimate of US$93.89 billion
  • Investors have been bracing for slower consumer spending on tech gadgets and services as the war in Ukraine and other factors drive up the cost of oil and food

Topic |   Apple
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:43am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in New York, October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in New York, October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE