Pedestrians and cyclists travel past buildings in the central business district in Beijing. China is expected to end its regulatory clampdown on Big Tech as the economy slows. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | China to end regulatory storm over Big Tech and give sector bigger role in boosting slowing economy, sources say
- A symposium involving Chinese Big Tech has also been scheduled after the Labour Day holiday to assure business leaders on the new direction
- A joint regulatory meeting is set to take place as soon as this weekend to put all regulators on the same page regarding Beijing’s decision
China economy
