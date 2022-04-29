Pedestrians and cyclists travel past buildings in the central business district in Beijing. China is expected to end its regulatory clampdown on Big Tech as the economy slows. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians and cyclists travel past buildings in the central business district in Beijing. China is expected to end its regulatory clampdown on Big Tech as the economy slows. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

exclusive | China to end regulatory storm over Big Tech and give sector bigger role in boosting slowing economy, sources say

  • A symposium involving Chinese Big Tech has also been scheduled after the Labour Day holiday to assure business leaders on the new direction
  • A joint regulatory meeting is set to take place as soon as this weekend to put all regulators on the same page regarding Beijing’s decision

Topic |   China economy
Tracy QuZhou Xin
Tracy Qu and Zhou Xin

Updated: 4:38pm, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians and cyclists travel past buildings in the central business district in Beijing. China is expected to end its regulatory clampdown on Big Tech as the economy slows. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians and cyclists travel past buildings in the central business district in Beijing. China is expected to end its regulatory clampdown on Big Tech as the economy slows. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE