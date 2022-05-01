Didi Chuxing president Jean Liu at a press event on January 26, 2016. Liu is one of the latest tech executives to reduce her social media presence as the industry remains under the shadow of a prolonged government crackdown. Photo: AFP
Chinese tech executives retreat from social media amid industry woes, tightening internet content regulations

  • Jean Liu Qing, president of Didi Chuxing, and her father Liu Chuanzhi, founder of Lenovo, are the latest Chinese executives to hide their posts on Weibo
  • Amid a Big Tech crackdown that has executives keeping a low profile, social media platforms have been grappling with public discontent over lockdowns

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:00pm, 1 May, 2022

Didi Chuxing president Jean Liu at a press event on January 26, 2016. Liu is one of the latest tech executives to reduce her social media presence as the industry remains under the shadow of a prolonged government crackdown. Photo: AFP
