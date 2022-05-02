Weibo has started to display user locations in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo’s new policy to display user locations prompts some humour among netizens as Gates, Musk and Cook appear to be based in China
- Weibo account of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is shown to be in the central province of Henan
- Weibo accounts of Western tech gurus are likely run by entities or teams based in China on their behalf, acting as one-way PR channels
Topic | Weibo
Weibo has started to display user locations in China. Photo: Shutterstock