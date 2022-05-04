An American flag waved in front of the logo for Didi Global during its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Didi Global, China ride-hailing giant, reveals it faces an SEC probe about its NYSE IPO, on top of Beijing’s scrutiny and looming delisting
- Didi revealed in its annual report filed on Tuesday that it faces a probe by the US stock-market watchdog about its US$4.4 billion initial public offering last summer
- The revelation comes amid a China cybersecurity investigation and as the company hit a snag in seeking a new IPO host following a proposed delisting
Topic | Didi Chuxing
An American flag waved in front of the logo for Didi Global during its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters