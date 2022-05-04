Foxconn Technology Group has frozen its hiring of new assembly line workers for the world’s largest iPhone factory, as the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou went into lockdown for seven days. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple supplier Foxconn freezes hiring of new workers for world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid citywide lockdown
- Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, on Wednesday froze its hiring of new assembly line workers in Zhengzhou until further notice
- Zhengzhou, which recorded four new Covid-19 cases and 10 new asymptomatic carriers, has imposed a citywide lockdown from Wednesday till next Tuesday
