Hikvision surveillance cameras overlook a street in Beijing, December 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: surveillance camera maker Hikvision hopes for ‘fair’ treatment as US reportedly weighs harsh sanctions
- Adding Chinese tech firms to the SDN list would mark an escalation by Washington, as it would include harsher measures such as freezing of US assets
- In a statement, Hikvision said any new sanctions should be ‘based on credible evidence and due process,’ and that it hopes to be treated ‘fairly and unbiasedly’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hikvision surveillance cameras overlook a street in Beijing, December 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters