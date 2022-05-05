Allen Wu, then-CEO of Arm China, speaks at the 5th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Allen Wu, then-CEO of Arm China, speaks at the 5th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Tech /  Big Tech

SoftBank wins key corporate battle in China by ousting defiant CEO from Arm joint venture

  • Arm China has registered Liu Renchen, a deputy dean at the Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, as its new legal representative
  • The development paves way for SoftBank to proceed with plans to list UK-based Arm Ltd on the Nasdaq

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Allen Wu, then-CEO of Arm China, speaks at the 5th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Allen Wu, then-CEO of Arm China, speaks at the 5th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE