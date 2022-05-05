Allen Wu, then-CEO of Arm China, speaks at the 5th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song
SoftBank wins key corporate battle in China by ousting defiant CEO from Arm joint venture
- Arm China has registered Liu Renchen, a deputy dean at the Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, as its new legal representative
- The development paves way for SoftBank to proceed with plans to list UK-based Arm Ltd on the Nasdaq
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Allen Wu, then-CEO of Arm China, speaks at the 5th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song