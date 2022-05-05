NetEase is opening a studio in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
NetEase launches first US studio in Texas as China’s second-largest video games player seeks growth outside hostile home market
- Jackalope Games will be led by veteran American game designer Jack Emmert, who worked for Daybreak Games
- Opening of US studio reinforces trend of Chinese video gaming companies doubling down on overseas markets for earnings growth
