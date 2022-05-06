Richard Liu Qiangdong raises his arms to celebrate the IPO of his company JD.com at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on May 22, 2014. JD.com recently said it had approved its first dividend since going public. Photo: AP
JD.com founder Richard Liu to get US$273 million from the e-commerce giant’s first dividend since 2014 IPO
- The company has approved a special cash dividend of 63 US cents per ordinary share and US$1.26 per American depositary share, for a payout of US$2 billion
- JD.com’s first dividend payment since going public comes as many Chinese entrepreneurs and investors are looking to cash out in a volatile market
