A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera outside of a shop in Beijing. Shares of the Chinese surveillance camera maker plunged again on Friday after a report that the US is considering fresh sanctions. Photo: AP Photo
US-China tech war: shares of surveillance camera maker Hikvision plunge on second day after report of harsh sanctions
- Investors rushed to dump shares of Hikvision after it was reported that the Chinese firm may be added to the Specially Designated Nationals list
- The new US sanctions, if imposed, would bar Hikvision from dealing with American companies or citizens, dealing a blow to its US business
