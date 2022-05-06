In January, on-demand services provider Meituan allowed more than 200 types of offline merchants, including restaurants, grocery stores and hotels, to accept e-CNY payments. E-commerce giant JD.com earlier made e-CNY payment an option for purchases made on its platform.

That support has helped the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) broaden sovereign digital currency adoption ahead of other major central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. China became the first major economy to explore its own central bank digital currency in 2014, but the government has yet to provide its timetable for a nationwide launch.

There were 261 million e-CNY users at the end of 2021, nearly double the number recorded last October, according to the latest data from the PBOC. The digital yuan has been available for use in about 20 mainland cities designated for e-CNY trials.

Trials have already been taking place in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xiongan, Hainan, Changsha, Xian, Qingdao and Dalian. Other cities such as Shenzhen and Suzhou have been involved with e-CNY promotion since late 2019.

Authorities in cities designated for e-CNY trials have extended support to the digital yuan by developing new infrastructure to push its wider adoption.

An industrial estate in a suburb of Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, has teamed up with the Bank of China, one of the e-CNY’s major banking partners, to facilitate use of digital yuan for employee wages, parking fees and payment for dining within the site, according to a report by local newspaper Hangzhou Daily on Friday.

Other recent e-CNY use cases include payment for toll fees at all expressways in southeastern Fujian province and for settling car repair changes in Chongqing in southwest China.

China’s sovereign digital currency roll-out, however, has raised suspicion about Beijing’s intent. Robert Greene, a former senior adviser to the US Department of Treasury, published an article last July that said one potential function of the e-CNY was to skirt US financial sanctions.