Shenzhen residents ride scooters and bicycles along a street on March 21, after the city was reopened following a week-long lockdown to combat a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen factories keep running at full capacity despite Covid-19 disruptions in test of China’s zero-tolerance approach
- Many factories in the southern tech hub have prepared to operate in a ‘closed loop’ that keeps workers on site if lockdowns return to the city
- The approach to industrial activity has helped the Chinese government maintain economic growth even as services and domestic consumption take a hit
