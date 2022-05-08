Several ByteDance subsidiaries have been renamed, rekindling speculation that the decade-old unicorn is mulling plans to float shares in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
TikTok owner ByteDance renames some subsidiaries, reviving speculation of Hong Kong IPO
- ‘Douyin’ is now part of the names of several ByteDance subsidiaries, including one in Hong Kong, a major IPO venue for mainland Chinese companies
- ByteDance last month appointed a veteran corporate lawyer with experience in Chinese tech IPOs as its chief financial officer
