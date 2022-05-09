Tencent explains the role of its gaming entity following speculation. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent clarifies role of new gaming entity after rumours on new co-owner of QQ Speed, Naruto game
- Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Limited was recently included as an operator of several Tencent-owned mobile games
- Some gamers speculate that QQ Speed was being transferred to a new owner, and that the game may be discontinued
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tencent explains the role of its gaming entity following speculation. Photo: Shutterstock