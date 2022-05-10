A view of traffic in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city considered to be a cross border e-commerce hub. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen hands out US$1.6 million to support ‘made in China, sold on Amazon’ community
- The 11 recipients, each receiving 1 million yuan, are third-party service providers that help Chinese merchants reach overseas buyers through e-commerce platforms
- The city government is also offering cross-border sellers 2 million yuan for each independent online store they set up
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A view of traffic in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city considered to be a cross border e-commerce hub. Photo: Xinhua