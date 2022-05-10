Chinese-developed mobile games are expected to see greater demand overseas, as regulation tightens and growth slows on the mainland. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese mobile games’ future lies in US, Europe amid tightened regulation, slowing domestic growth at home, report says
- The US and Europe will be the ‘primary focus’ for Chinese video gaming firms’ expansion overseas, a vast market that is forecast to reach US$14.9 billion
- China is predicted to record slower growth because of the government’s rigid video game licensing process and restrictions on playing time for young gamers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese-developed mobile games are expected to see greater demand overseas, as regulation tightens and growth slows on the mainland. Photo: Shutterstock