The logo of SoftBank Group Corp displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, on July 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank faces record loss amid plunging tech valuations and big bets on the likes of Didi Global
- The world’s largest tech fund is estimated to have lost about US$18.6 billion on its public portfolio in the quarter ended March
- Lower tech valuations have dented SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s reputation and raised concerns over the Vision Fund’s sustainability
