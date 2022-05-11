A live-streaming host introduces products in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, on February 8, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown delivers another heavy blow to live-streamers, devastating ads and sales
- Disruptions to deliveries have made it more difficult for live-streamers to sell goods and get advertising deals, leading some to give up during lockdowns
- Live-streaming e-commerce boomed in the early days of the pandemic, but China’s zero-Covid policy is presenting new economic challenges
