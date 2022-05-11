Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China, May 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges
- Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang tells employees and their families to ‘relax’ despite uncertainties in the international situation and the Covid-19 pandemic
- With strict pandemic lockdown measures weighing on the country’s economic outlook, Beijing is looking to give internet platforms a bigger role to help the economy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China, May 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg