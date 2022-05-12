A 3D printed logo for of Meta, Facebook’s rebrand, seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Facebook owner Meta prepares for cutbacks in Reality Labs, centre of metaverse strategy
- Chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth told Reality Labs staffers the division could not afford some projects any more
- The unit lost US$10.2 billion in 2021 and another US$3 billion in the first quarter, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks to build the successor to the mobile internet
