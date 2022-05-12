The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app shown on April 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Coinbase tells users what happens to their crypto if it goes bankrupt, which could leave them last to get paid
- A new company disclosure suggests that Coinbase users would be treated as general unsecured creditors in the event of a bankruptcy
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong later clarified that the company is not at risk of going bankrupt
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app shown on April 13, 2021. Photo: AP