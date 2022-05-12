The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app shown on April 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Coinbase tells users what happens to their crypto if it goes bankrupt, which could leave them last to get paid

  • A new company disclosure suggests that Coinbase users would be treated as general unsecured creditors in the event of a bankruptcy
  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong later clarified that the company is not at risk of going bankrupt

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:00pm, 12 May, 2022

