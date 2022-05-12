A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi asks shareholders to approve delisting in New York to satisfy Beijing before going public on another exchange

  • The ride-hailing giant is urging shareholders to vote to delist from the New York Stock Exchange to help it wrap up its cybersecurity probe in China
  • Didi said delisting was necessary to complete its ‘rectification’ and list on another international stock exchange, which could be in Hong Kong

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE