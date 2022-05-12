In this Dec. 24, 2020, photo, the logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
In this Dec. 24, 2020, photo, the logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Jack Ma
Tech /  Big Tech

Jack Ma makes rare public appearance at Alibaba Hangzhou campus to discusses philanthropy, agriculture tech

  • A photo published by China Philanthropy Times on Weibo showed the Alibaba founder seated with around 20 other employees in a meeting room in Hangzhou
  • Ma’s whereabouts are of keen interest to the general public and investors alike

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:08pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In this Dec. 24, 2020, photo, the logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
In this Dec. 24, 2020, photo, the logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE