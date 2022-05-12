In this Dec. 24, 2020, photo, the logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Jack Ma makes rare public appearance at Alibaba Hangzhou campus to discusses philanthropy, agriculture tech
- A photo published by China Philanthropy Times on Weibo showed the Alibaba founder seated with around 20 other employees in a meeting room in Hangzhou
- Ma’s whereabouts are of keen interest to the general public and investors alike
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
In this Dec. 24, 2020, photo, the logo for Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP