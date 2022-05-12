AliExpress Russia is reportedly laying off some employees as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. Photo: TASS
AliExpress Russia said to be laying off employees amid risks of secondary sanctions
- AliExpress Russia, the e-commerce joint venture between Alibaba Group Holding and three Russian partners, is cutting jobs, Vedomosti reported
- Some Chinese tech companies have scaled back operations in Russia and Ukraine, as Western governments impose sanctions against Moscow
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
AliExpress Russia is reportedly laying off some employees as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. Photo: TASS