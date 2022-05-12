AliExpress Russia is reportedly laying off some employees as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. Photo: TASS
Ukraine war
AliExpress Russia said to be laying off employees amid risks of secondary sanctions

  • AliExpress Russia, the e-commerce joint venture between Alibaba Group Holding and three Russian partners, is cutting jobs, Vedomosti reported
  • Some Chinese tech companies have scaled back operations in Russia and Ukraine, as Western governments impose sanctions against Moscow

Tracy Qu
Updated: 10:30pm, 12 May, 2022

