A Hua Hong Semiconductor executive calls a report that Chinese chip makers face more US sanctions “baseless”. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: No 2 Chinese chip maker plays down report it faces crippling US trade sanctions
- Hua Hong Semiconductor CFO Daniel Wang calls reports of potential US sanctions “completely inaccurate and baseless”
- The Information reported this week that the US is considering restricting export of advanced equipment to Chinese chip makers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Hua Hong Semiconductor executive calls a report that Chinese chip makers face more US sanctions “baseless”. Photo: Shutterstock