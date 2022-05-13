A person holding mobile phone with the logo of British semiconductor company Arm Ltd on the screen on June 6, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm posts record 2021 revenue, doubling earnings from automotive sector
- Arm revenue jumped 35 per cent in 2021 to US$2.7 billion and shipped 29.2 billion chips
- CEO Rene Haas said the strong performance could not have happened without its Chinese joint venture, which recently ousted its CEO after a public dispute
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A person holding mobile phone with the logo of British semiconductor company Arm Ltd on the screen on June 6, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock