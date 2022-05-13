The Alipay app icon is seen on a smartphone on top of an iPad screen showing the homepage of Ant Group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Alipay app icon is seen on a smartphone on top of an iPad screen showing the homepage of Ant Group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Ant Group
Tech /  Big Tech

Ant Group on hiring spree in Singapore ahead of digital bank opening, sources say

  • The planned expansion of Ant’s digital banking team indicates that its Singapore digital bank is likely to open later this year, one source said
  • In 2020, Ant was one of four candidates granted a digital banking license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:25pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Alipay app icon is seen on a smartphone on top of an iPad screen showing the homepage of Ant Group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Alipay app icon is seen on a smartphone on top of an iPad screen showing the homepage of Ant Group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE