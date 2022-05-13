The Alipay app icon is seen on a smartphone on top of an iPad screen showing the homepage of Ant Group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Ant Group on hiring spree in Singapore ahead of digital bank opening, sources say
- The planned expansion of Ant’s digital banking team indicates that its Singapore digital bank is likely to open later this year, one source said
- In 2020, Ant was one of four candidates granted a digital banking license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Alipay app icon is seen on a smartphone on top of an iPad screen showing the homepage of Ant Group. Photo: Shutterstock Images