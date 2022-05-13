Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC warns of lower production from Shanghai lockdown as electronics demand ‘drops like a rock’

  • The Shanghai lockdown could reduce production by 5 per cent this quarter, SMIC said, warning of a collapse in demand for gadgets like smartphones and computers
  • Company revenue grew 67 per cent in the first quarter despite sanctions from the US

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 13 May, 2022

