China’s top chip maker SMIC warns of lower production from Shanghai lockdown as electronics demand ‘drops like a rock’
- The Shanghai lockdown could reduce production by 5 per cent this quarter, SMIC said, warning of a collapse in demand for gadgets like smartphones and computers
- Company revenue grew 67 per cent in the first quarter despite sanctions from the US
Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg