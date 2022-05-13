Pegatron Corp, a major supplier of certain iPhone models, said its production of communications devices and consumer electronics at its factory in Shanghai will decrease this quarter because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Photo: AP
Apple’s iPhone supplier Pegatron cuts production in Shanghai factory as city’s strict Covid-19 lockdown limits output
- Pegatron’s production cutback in Shanghai raises the stakes for Apple to make further adjustments to its supply chain strategy in mainland China
- New iPhone models are likely to see a drop in overall volume this quarter because of manufacturing disruptions at factories on the mainland
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Pegatron Corp, a major supplier of certain iPhone models, said its production of communications devices and consumer electronics at its factory in Shanghai will decrease this quarter because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Photo: AP