Pegatron Corp, a major supplier of certain iPhone models, said its production of communications devices and consumer electronics at its factory in Shanghai will decrease this quarter because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Photo: AP
Apple’s iPhone supplier Pegatron cuts production in Shanghai factory as city’s strict Covid-19 lockdown limits output

  • Pegatron’s production cutback in Shanghai raises the stakes for Apple to make further adjustments to its supply chain strategy in mainland China
  • New iPhone models are likely to see a drop in overall volume this quarter because of manufacturing disruptions at factories on the mainland

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 7:00pm, 13 May, 2022

