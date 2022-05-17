Elon Musk’s Twitter profile seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s Twitter profile seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
Tech /  Big Tech

Musk says lower price for Twitter ‘not out of the question’, wiping out stock gains since deal was revealed

  • Elon Musk has questioned the accuracy of Twitter’s bot data, estimating fake users make up 20 per cent of all accounts
  • Recent comments have stoked speculation that Musk could walk away from the deal, driving Twitter shares lower

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:55am, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk’s Twitter profile seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s Twitter profile seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE